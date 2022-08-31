Valdosta State gearing up for Thursday's season opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In Titletown, the Tremaine Jackson era is set to officially begin on Thursday night as the Valdosta State football team opens their 2022 season against Keiser.

Following a run to Mckinney, Texas a year ago and a runner up finish, the Blazers are poised for another deep run and they have the resources to make it happen. All offseason, Coach Jackson has been building a team with what he calls a dog mentality and now that game week is here, the guys are more than ready to hit the ground running.

"I'm checking for the standard. I'm checking for the way we do things," he said. "I'm looking for a dog Thursday night. I'm looking for a team that's disciplined, that plays with a lot of grit, and that pays the game for 60 minutes. That's how I'll judge us, Every time we touch between the lines we want to win the game, on the scoreboard and in between the lines."

Thursday ngiht's match-up is set for a 7:00 kick at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.