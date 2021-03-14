Valdosta State football wraps up spring practice alongside Grand Valley State

VALDOSTA, GA (WTXL) — The Valdosta State football team wrapped up their two-day joint practice with Grand Valley State Saturday afternoon. Football fans in Winnersville will now have to wait until Fall Camp starts up to see their Blazers back on the field.

But this weekend’s joint practice was exactly what the doctor ordered for VSU to end their spring practice schedule. Going up against real competition, especially one with the caliber that Grand Valley possesses, has given this coaching staff an early assessment on where they’re at.

“When you’re going against each other for three to four weeks you can almost go out there against our defense and know what plays they’re running before you run them. Players do get comfortable knowing who they compete against, who they line up against everyday," says Valdosta State head football coach Gary Goff.

"So to have another kind of jersey to come that we know nothing about these guys we’re going up against is going to be a great test for us. And you know as much as we want to treat this like a game in preparation it was very difficult too," Goff adds. "They’ve got some games on us from the ‘19 season, we’ve got some on them but we also know both programs have gone through some change. It’s hard to prepare for something like this but it’s also unique and exciting for everyone involved."

