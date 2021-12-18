Valdosta State football teams looks to make a difference

MCKINNEY, TX (WTXL) — The Valdosta State Blazers will play for the Division II national championship Saturday night in McKinney, Texas.

The Blaze are making their sixth appearance in this championship game, their last showing was in 2018 when they won it all.

The Blazers have been busy in Texas. They practiced Thursday, and then practiced Friday afternoon inside the stadium they'll play in Saturday night, but Friday morning, it was about giving back.

With COVID in mind, the Blazers taking some time to read to students in the McKinney school district over Zoom, something these athletes say what being a college athlete is all about.

"Just being in this position is just special," said quarterback Ivory Durham. "Just for them to look up to us and knowing that we're making their day, it's just a blessing."

"I told them this morning at breakfast, don't forget, you don't know these students but they look up to you all," said head coach Gary Goff. "You all are role models for them. It brings us all back to when we were that age, and maybe dreaming of playing maybe collegiate sports, but getting to a national championship game like this is a special moment for all."

Saturday's national title game kicks off at 9:00/ET.