VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team defeated Keiser University, an NAIA program, 36 to 21 Thursday night inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Up next, Valdosta State continues the non-conference portion of its schedule as the Blazers host fellow NCAA Division II program Virginia Union University, Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.