Valdosta State football team rallies to beat Shorter in GSC opener

ROME, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team defeated Shorter 34-30 Saturday inside Barron Stadium.

The No. 13 ranked Blazers in NCAA Division II football, overcame a 17-0 deficit in the Gulf South Conference game against the Hawks.

Shorter (2-2, 0-1 GSC) led 17-3 at halftime.

From the 17-0 deficit, the Blazers rallied to tie the game at 17-17 in the third quarter.

In the third quarter, VSU (3-1, 1-0 GSC) took its first lead of the game at 24-23 following an Ivory Durham 6-yard touchdown run.

Valdosta State added a 26-yard field goal by Estin Thiele and a Seth McGill 13-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Durham completed 17-of-30 passes for 237 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. McGill paced the Blazers with 144 rushing yards on 12 attempts with a touchdown.

Jamar Thompkins had a rushing touchdown, while Durham had two rushing touchdowns.

The Blazers rushed for 176 rushing yards, while Travon Roberts had 63 receiving yards to lead the team, while B.K. Smith had a team-best five receptions and added 61 receiving yards.

Jameon Gaskin paced VSU with 11 total tackles, Jordan Billups had an interception on defense.

Aeneas Dennis led Shorter with 231 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception, Jaiden Dollard tallied 71 rushing yards with two touchdowns, while Dennis had a rushing score and 41 rushing yards.

Devin Brown had 69 receiving yards with a touchdown, while Kyle Morlock had two receptions for 70 yards.

Up next, Valdosta State heads to Cleveland, Mississippi to play GSC foe Delta Saturday, Oct. 1 with a 7 p.m. start to the game.