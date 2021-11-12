Valdosta State football team looks to win outright GSC title with win over West Florida

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — There is a lot on the line for the Valdosta State football team this Saturday. The Blazers travel to Pensacola to face defending national champion West Florida, a win and the outright Gulf South title is theirs.

The Blazers are one of just two undefeated teams left in Division II football. Their last loss came to West Florida in 2019, when the Argos knocked them out of the postseason en route to winning their national title. Despite all the hype, the Blazers say they are focused and ready.

"We've been trying to focus on being 1-0 all season long, but I know in the back of my players minds, this is the game they can't wait for," said head coach Gary Goff on Wednesday. "It should be exciting. This is why you work so hard year round to be in games like this. They're going to be a playoff team. We're going to be a playoff team. There's a very high probability we'll face each other again in the near future, but it should be a lot of fun."

Saturday's game is set for a 5:00 kick-off in Pensacola.

