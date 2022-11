VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to the University of West Florida 32-31 in overtime of a Gulf South Conference game Saturday night inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

West Florida (8-1, 6-1 GSC) entered the game as the eighth ranked team in the latest American Football Coaches Association NCAA Division II football top 25 poll.

Up next, VSU (4-6, 2-5 GSC) hosts Shorter in a designated non-conference game, Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.