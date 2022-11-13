Valdosta State football team ends season with win against Shorter

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team defeated Shorter 30-28 Saturday inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

With the win, the Blazers end their 2022 NCAA Division II college football regular season with a 5-6 overall record.

Saturday's game for VSU was a designated non-conference matchup against Shorter (3-8) and senior day for senior VSU football athletes playing their last home game.

Both teams are members of the Gulf South Conference and played earlier in the season with VSU earning the win at Shorter on Sept. 24.

Saturday, the visiting Hawks took a 28-27 lead in the fourth quarter following a Devin Brown 5-yard touchdown reception via a Harold Cook pass with eight minutes,17 seconds remaining in the game.

VSU responded with a seven play, 62-yard drive late in the game that was capped by an Estin Thiele 25-yard field goal to give Valdosta State a 30-28 lead with 1:31 remaining in the contest.

The Shorter offense got a last chance, but on 4th-and-2 from their own 33-yard line, a Cook pass was incomplete as the Blazer defense led by Michael Gayden was able to pressure Cook on the play.

The VSU offense used up the final 1:09 on the game clock to end the game.

Jamar Thompkins, a senior running back, ended his standout college football career by setting the all-time rushing yards record at Valdosta State during the game.

According to Valdosta State athletics, Thompkins' 113 yards during the game moved his career rushing yards total to 4,151 yards.

The previous record was held by Cedric O'Neal who tallied 4,115 rushing yards from 2012-2015.

Thompkins' playing career spanned the 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 college football seasons.

The 2020 season was canceled because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As for Saturday's game, senior quarterback Ivory Durham completed 14-of-29 pass attempts for 190 yards with a touchdown an added 13 rushes for 105 yards. Seth McGill, a senior, had a rushing score for VSU.

Ted Hurst led the VSU passing corps with six receptions for 105 yards and a score.

Defensively, Terrell Dudley, a freshman from Tallahassee's Lincoln High School, tallied 10 total tackles.

Cook led Shorter with 185 passing yards, two touchdown passes and added a rushing score, while Brown tallied 102 rushing yards on 19 attempts and a score and added a receiving touchdown.

John Dickerson IV had three receptions for 92 yards and a receiving touchdown, while Devon Lane led the Hawks with 13 total tackles.