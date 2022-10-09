Valdosta State football team edged by West Alabama

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to Gulf South Conference foe West Alabama 34-31 Saturday night inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

With the loss, the Blazers dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Gulf South Conference action, while the Tigers improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the GSC.

Valdosta State held a 24-20 lead in the third quarter, but the Tigers took the lead for good with 14 consecutive points to take a 34-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Seth McGill score a touchdown on a run with 2:51 remaining in the game to help trim the VSU deficit to 34-31.

The Blazers were unable to recover an onside kick with 2:48 to go, but the VSU offense got the ball back with 24 seconds left in the game.

VSU wasn't able to complete the comeback.

Ivory Durham completed 17 of 31 passes for 215 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, McGill had 15 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown, Victor Talley posted five receptions for 114 yards and a score, while Ted Hurst added a receiving touchdown in the game.

Jameon Gaskin led the VSU defense with 11 total tackles with a pass breakup, while Terrell Dudley posted 10 total tackles.

West Alabama had success rushing the football against Valdosta State as it tallied 327 yards for a 5.7 yards per carry average.

Demetrius Battle led the Tigers with 114 yards with a rushing score, while Bry Webb added 98 rushing yards with a rushing and a receiving score.

Tucker Melton threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns, while Darius Nalls posted five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Michael Anderson had 13 total tackles, while Trevon Stanford and De Mays each registered an interception on defense.

Up next, Valdosta State attempts to snap a two-game losing streak as it hosts GSC foe Mississippi College for homecoming Saturday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m.