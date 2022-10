TIGERVILLE, S.C. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team defeated North Greenville 58-37 Saturday in a Gulf South Conference matchup.

With the win, the Blazers (4-5, 2-4 Gulf South Conference) ended a four-game conference losing streak.

The host Crusaders dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in conference play.

Up next, Valdosta State hosts GSC foe West Florida Saturday, Nov. 5 with a 7 p.m. start to the game inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.