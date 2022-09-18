Valdosta State football team defeats Miles College in Alabama

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WTXL) — After a tough loss last week at home against Virginia Union University, the Valdosta State University football team responded Saturday night against Miles College.

The Blazers tallied more than 600 yards of total offense as the Blazers defeated the host Golden Bears 55-7 inside Sloan-Alumni Stadium.

Valdosta State (2-1), the No. 15 ranked team in the nation according to the American Football Coaches Association Division II poll before the game, led the majority of the matchup against Miles College.

VSU quarterback Ivory Durham completed 14-of-27 passes for 359 yards with six touchdown passes and zero interceptions. He added 10 rushing attempts for a team best 113 yards.

Seven Blazer receivers had at least one reception during the game as Council Allen led the receiving corps with four receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown catch.

Davie Henderson posted three catches for 89 yards with a team best two touchdown receptions, while Victor Talley, Justin Jeffery and Ted Hurst each posted a touchdown catch in the win.

Jamar Thompkins, a running back, had 12 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown, while Travis Tisdale had a rushing score.

The Blazers rushed for 341 yards and led 20-7 at halftime.

Defensively, VSU limited the Golden Bears (0-3) offensively to 115 rushing yards and 69 passing yards.

Valdosta State linebacker Terrell Dudley led the team with nine total tackles with a sack, while VSU linebacker Phillip Starks had an interception.

Brian Thomas scored Miles College’s only touchdown on a run in the second quarter.

Up next, Valdosta State begins Gulf South Conference play in Rome, Georgia against Shorter University with a noon start on Saturday, Sept. 24.