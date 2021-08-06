Valdosta State football rings in new season with first day of fall camp

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Friday morning brought a welcoming sight at the Valdosta State practice complex. As the Blazers football team hit the field for their first day of fall camp. Officially beginning the countdown to their opening game of the season. Something this program didn’t get to have in 2020.

“You know I didn’t sleep last night. I think we got home a little after 11 o’clock last night and I think I laid there all night just waiting," VSU head football coach Gary Goff told ABC 27. "Just excited to get out here with the guys this morning.”

Friday morning felt more like Christmas morning for VSU football. The excitement and energy were on full display as the Blazers begin preparation for their first game since 2019. With first-day energy comes a few first-day mistakes. But coach Goff was electrified with how well his guys competed. A testament he says to their drive and determination to make up for the lost time.

“I’ll tell you what these young men worked extremely hard this summer, you can tell that," Goff added. "That’s kind of a testament of how hard they worked all summer and that’s what’s required if you’re trying to win a national championship.”

“Today I was very shocked. But I knew we were ready for our first day. Everybody was happy, excited and running around," said VSU quarterback Ivory Durham. "So everybody’s mindset is on the same page right now so we’re locked in.”

Valdosta State opens up their regular season on Sept. 4 at home against Savannah State.

