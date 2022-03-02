Valdosta State football returns for 1st day of Spring Practice

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Tremaine Jackson era at Valdosta State has reached a new milestone. As the Blazers took the field Tuesday morning for the first spring practice of the season.

"One of the better first days for me as a head coach. We got some little things to clean up and we look forward to going back to work on Thursday," says Jackson.

The tone has been set. The standard molded. And in just a couple short months, Jackson has assembled his coaching staff, built a recruiting class to set up years of success for Blazer football. All on top of getting this program ready for spring practice. Further proving his commitment to the young men who wear the red and black

“When he first came in he said we’re going to get you back to Texas. And for me that’s all I wanted to hear," said quarterback Ivory Durham. "He’s on a mission and I’m on a mission. And like I said he’s trying to build a legacy.

A legacy that begins with seniors like Ivory, who shares the responsibility of manifesting the team’s return trip to McKinney. The road ahead will be filled with obstacles but he along with all the other seniors will enjoy every last second of it.

“I woke up this morning and it was the last first day pretty much. I just want to take this moment in and take it one game at a time," Durham added. "And this is it for us seniors so we’re going to take advantage of this time.”

VSU will cap off 15 practices with their annual Spring Game, slated for Friday April 8th.