Valdosta State football ready for first road trip in nearly two years

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Talk about a return to the football field. In their first game since 2019, the Valdosta State Blazers beat Savannah State 53-7. That game was in the friendly confines of their home turf. Now, the Blazers are gearing up for their first road trip since November 16th, 2019.

Head coach Gary Goff knows going on the road is a whole different ball game, especially for the many new faces on this Blazer squad who've never traveled before. He said he's depending on his leaders to make sure this team's staying focused, and so far, that hasn't been a problem.

"The guys have been locked in all week. They understand there's room for improvement, that's what's really encouraging, he said Thursday at practice. "We also understand we can't relax and think okay, we're just great and at the top of the country right now. We're not. This is a long season, and we can't listen to that outside noise. We have to focus on us each and every day. They have to understand this is a business trip and this isn't vacation. Sometimes that's a challenge within itself."

Virginia Union on deck for the Blazers. Kick-off is at 5:00 on Saturday.