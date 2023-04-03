Valdosta State football pairs first spring scrimmage with Blazer Kids Day

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Up in Titletown, week two of spring football for Valdosta State came to a close on Saturday afternoon.

According to Blazers head coach Tremaine Jackson, his guys are getting better every single day. Back on day one, the staff was excited to see this years roster, as their group, and since then the momentum has been building, and following scrimmage one, Coach Jackson believes his group is in a really good spot.

"To see us come from OTA's in early February, to now practice six of spring ball, the scrimmage, guys on the ground," said Jackson. "We are doing things a lot better, you can tell that the culture is showing through and that the coaching is starting to show up, and we have a long way to go but we are definitely making progress. We told them this morning that we wanted to get a glimpse, and I thought we got a really good glimpse, so we can go and try to correct the things that need to be corrected and continue to grow."

In order to grow, you also need to have a little bit of fun, and on Saturday the Blazers did just that, hosting their annual Blazer Kids day, which saw a lot of young fans of the red and black connect with the team through drills and just a love for the game of football.

To give back, is a big thing for Coach Jackson, who says doing events like this, are a must.

"We won a lot of football games but we are trying to win hearts too, and man anytime you have the chance to pour into young people, you need to do that, I think our world has gotten away from that and we want to make sure that we don't, so we'll always do it, we don't care if it's one kid or a thousand kids, our guys have a really good time on this day and they look forward too it, so I am very proud of our program for doing this today."

It has been a busy, but successful spring for the Blazers so far and everything is leading to their spring game, which is set for April 21st.