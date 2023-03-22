Valdosta State football opens spring practice

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Out in Titletown, Tuesday saw the first day of spring practice for Valdosta State football.

It is year number two for head coach Tremaine Jackson, and fresh off a five-win season from a year ago, a lot is different.

There are 60 new guys who are excited to get after it and begin their chase towards the programs 5th national title, but before those thoughts come around, Coach Jackson made it clear as to what he will be hoping to see from his guys over the next month.

"I want to see them play Blazer football the way that we play in 2023, you know execution is a big part of what we do, playing hard is a requirement, that is not an expectation," said Jackson. "We talk to them about playing harder for longer than people. Sometimes you don't have to be very talented, if you just play harder for longer, so that is the message to this team, and they have bought into that. I do think that we had a lot of people play hard today, which as long as you are doing that, we can get everything else fixed."

The Blazers are hoping for a successful camp, which will come to an end with their annual spring game, set for April 21st.