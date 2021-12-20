Valdosta State football National Championship recap

MCKINNEY, TX. (WTXL) — It wasn't the result that anyone wanted for Valdosta State. a program that had been to the Division II national title game five times before Saturday, winning four times. The Blazers fell 58-17 to Ferris State.

"When you're playing a really good football team, the margin of error is really small and we made some critical mistakes," says former head coach Gary Goff.

Mistakes that cost the Blazers their fifth national title in their most lopsided loss since a 57 to seven defeat to North Alabama in 2013.

"They did a great job of running the football. We had no answer for that. For the last three quarters, we couldn't get anything going offensively," Goff adds. "It was the perfect storm."

"Everything we've seen on film, it was there. We made mistakes at times, said QB Ivory Durham. "We couldn't get our timing down."

Some in-game injuries didn't help either.

"He's not going to tell you this, but proud of that young man right there. He sprained his throwing shoulder," Goff told the media. "Proud of the way he fought all night for his team."

The toughness are the positives. The takeaway? This team will learn and grow from this experience.

"We came together as a family. Even though this was my senior year and my last college football game, I know I have brothers forever," defensive back Cory Roberts says.

"Our goal every year is to win a national championship. Hopefully this makes us hungrier and makes us work that much harder in the offseason and try to get back here," added Goff.