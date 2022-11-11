Valdosta State football looks to finish strong against Shorter this weekend

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State football team closes out their 2022 campaign Saturday at home against Shorter, a team they've already faced this year. This match-up is a bonus game thanks to the new Gulf South Playoff Preview.

The Blazers topped the Hawks on the road back in September, but that game was a long time ago. Shorter is a lot different than they were back then, and this Blazer team is a lot different too. Head coach Tremaine Jackson said they're focused on going out and finishing strong.

"It's still a little bit of a cat and mouse that's going to happen on Saturday, just because we're so much differently defensively," he said. "Offensively, we weren't able to capitalize on things they did. It took us a whole half to capitalize. Hopefully we can learn from those mistakes we made in the first game and get started a lot faster."

Saturday's Shorter-Valdosta State game kicks at 3 p.m. in Valdosta.