Valdosta State football looks to build of Gulf South Conference opener win

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The third-ranked Valdosta State football teams started off Gulf South Conference play on the right foot Saturday night at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The Blazers overcame a slow start to take down Shorter in a 49-13 blowout.

The score, not indicative of VSU’s early struggles in Saturday night’s contest. Head coach Gary Goff would be the first to agree with that statement. But the Blazers found their rhythm in the second half and never looked back. A 35-0 run made all the difference as Valdosta State now sits a perfect 4-0 with Delta State next up in conference play.

“It was great. We have one of the best conferences in the country. And I think we’re going to have about four more teams that are nationally ranked. And hey it’s a lot of fun so let's get out there and see what happens," Goff said after the game. "But the Gulf South Conference is very strong and it’s going to be a lot of fun these next five to six weeks.”

“It was very important because it builds our confidence up," adds QB Ivory Durham. "And now we can just get ready for Delta State.”

Valdosta takes on Delta State on Saturday at home. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

