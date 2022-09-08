Valdosta State football looking ahead to week two match-up with Virginia Union

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State football team is ranked third in the country in Division II football, and they are 1-0 on the year after beating Keiser last week. The Blazers have the luxury of staying at home for the second straight week, as they host Virginia Union on Saturday.

Head coach Tremaine Jackson saying if he learned anything about his team in week one, it's that they're resilient. They found themselves in a dogfight early with Keiser, a fight they ended up winning.

Now it's about fixing the mistakes they made and moving on to week two.

"I have a lot of confidence in these guys. These guys can play football," he said Wednesday. "For them to respond that way, I knew that they would. When you look back at the history of this senior class, they've done that. You'd rather face that early then face it late. We faced it a year ago. It wasn't when we wanted to face it though. I like the fact it happened to us early, and now we can set our face the right way again, and get back going."

Valdosta State's match-up with Virginia Union is set for a 5 p.m. kick on Saturday.