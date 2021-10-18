Valdosta State football keeping themselves in-check as team stays unbeaten

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — In case you haven’t heard or aren’t in tune with the world of football in Titletown, USA the 4th ranked Valdosta State Blazers are still undefeated and enjoying the nice win they picked up on the road Saturday over 10th ranked West Alabama.

But as usual the celebration of the big win was short lived. It’s the mindset head coach Gary Goff has instilled into his program so far in 2021. VSU realizes they have something special brewing and a national championship is a very realistic expectation for this group. But Goff says that for his team to make good on those lofty expectations they need to remain focused on taking things one day at a time and worrying about the team in front of them. It’s worked so far this season and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“Yea we do, we have a really good football team. We have to be careful, we can't focus on the news stories and the news clippings and all that. We got to focus on us each and every day," Goff told ABC 27. "We understand we’re in a great position right now because of the hard work these young men have put into this. And we have to focus on us. If we can focus on us, take one game at a time we have a chance to have a really special season.”

VSU is back on the road Saturday taking on Mississippi College in Clinton. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. est.