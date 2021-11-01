Valdosta State football keeping same approach following big win over rival West Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gary Goff and the second-ranked Valdosta State football team picked up a marquee win over rival West Georgia Saturday night to keep the Peach Basket in Titletown for at least another year. The win improves VSU to 8-0 on the year.

And as far as celebrating Saturday’s win goes, if you know coach Goff then you already know that beginning Sunday, North Greenville became the focus for the Blazers moving forward. Although it feels like we hear that every week from this team remember why they’re undefeated and the second ranked team in the nation. That mentality has been serving this team very well.

“I told them celebrate tonight, then tomorrow it’s over. We're right back into North Greenville. You know the wins, we don't celebrate them very long and I know it sounds crazy but I want them to have fun and enjoy tonight but tomorrow is back to business," Goff said following Saturday's win. "You made fun of me earlier for sounding like a broken record but come Sunday it is 1-0 this week.”

Valdosta State hosts North Greenville for homecoming and senior day on Saturday. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

