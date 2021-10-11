Valdosta State football hopes to carry momentum into top-10 matchup with West Alabama

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The fourth ranked Valdosta State football team couldn’t have played a more complete game than the one they did Saturday night against Delta State. The Blazers 55-0 shutout win now gives this team a full head of steam as they hit the road for a top-10 matchup with West Alabama.

A contest where head coach Gary Goff is hoping to see some carryover from his guys performance on Saturday...

“This game is all about momentum. You saw it last week they got the momentum and scored on us. Tonight you saw us get the momentum and we didn’t let go of it. Going into next week it’s a lot of fun to have a game like this where all three phases did a phenomenal job. It leads into a great week of practice typically," says head coach Gary Goff. "The momentum is absolutely important going into a hostile environment playing another top-ranked team.”

VSU and West Alabama kickoff Saturday at 2 p.m. in Huntsville.