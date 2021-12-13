Valdosta State football has found winning formula ahead of National Championship

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Valdosta State football traded their helmets for Cowboy hats on Saturday following their national semifinal victory over the Colorado School of Mines. The Blazers will head to McKinney, Texas for the national championship on Saturday.

The result against the Orediggers stands as a testament to the mentality head coach Gary Goff, his staff and players have taken into each and every game this season. Following a season that never happened in 2020, VSU let their early exit from the playoffs in 2019 serve as motivation through these last two years to set them up now for a shot at the program’s fifth overall national championship.

“A lot of these guys have been there, done it before. They knew we had a really, really good team coming back. There was a lot that changed during the Covid year and with the portal and all that, we can talk for hours about that but what I’m most proud of is these guys pulled together," Goff said after Saturday's game. "They rallied around each other and came to work everyday. And it doesn’t seem like work. We all have fun and cut it up all day long even though we have to work hard.”

VSU and Ferris State kickoff in the national championship from McKinney, Texas on Saturday at 9 p.m. est.