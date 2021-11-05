Valdosta State football focused on finishing strong

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State football team has had a fun week. They topped their rival West Georgia, improved to 8-0, and now, their sights are set on North Greenville and homecoming.

It's the Blazers home finale and their second to last game, and it's what head coach Gary Goff has warned his players about being a trap game. Being so close to the postseason, the Blazers are focused on not letting their ultimate goals slip away.

"Don't forget that in '19 North Greenville played us off their feet," he said "We've been locked in all week, but we have to make sure we execute and perform on Saturday because North Greenville is a dangerous team. They really are. They're really well coached and they're dangerous on both sides of the ball. "Obviously the coach in me worries about it every single second. Until kick-off, I'm going to worry about it."

Kick-off for homecoming against North Greenville is set for 3:00 on Saturday.