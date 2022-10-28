Valdosta State football focused on closing out the season strong

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — It's no secret the Valdosta State football team hasn't really looked like Valdosta State this year. The Blazers have lost four straight as they get ready to go on the road to face North Greenville. Head coach Tremaine Jackson attributes their struggles in part to youth and inexperience. He said there are names that are familiar on this team, but there's a lot that's not.

He said he's hoping their struggles now help them in the future, but don't think this team isn't working to finish strong right now.

"I tell our players, we don't need to win for our fans, we don't need to win because we like to win, we need to win so that we can prove adversity can be beat still," he said Thursday. "That's a maturity issue. We need to win so we have something to point back to in the offseason to go, this is how we ended, this is how we need to start and stay."

Saturday's game at North Greenville set for a 3:00 kick.