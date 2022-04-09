Valdosta State football focused on building team chemistry as spring comes to a close

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Spring football. As quick it's here, it's gone just as fast. For Valdosta State, who's coming off that national runner-up finish, and has a new head coach, Friday night was all about the beginning of a new chapter, but those winning ways are here to stay.

When Tremaine Jackson took over the reigns of the Valdosta State football program in January, he and his staff had Friday's spring game circled on all their calendar, a night that culminates months of hard work by the entire Blazers football program.

"They've been competing since Monday. We did our draft on Monday and these guys have been geeked up on social media talking noise to each other all week," said Jackson. "We couldn't even get our regular practices done because of the energy levels that they had. What we often talk about is how we can out enthuse people, even when we're wrong our energy still makes us right."

Their energy and desire to right the wrongs of the way the season ended in 2021 all factor into this team's mission to create a chemistry unlike any Titletown has ever seen, and usher in a new era of Valdosta State football.

"That's what we need to build. Coach Jackson came in and talked about that," said quarterback Ivory Durham. "We have to bind and it has to be outside the field house. We're trying to make it a brotherhood. A family not a team. That's the main thing."

"I feel like we're bonding more as a family," added running back Seth McGirll. "We're picking each other up better and competing like we did out there today."

Valdosta State kicks off the 2022 season Thursday, September 1st when they host Keiser.