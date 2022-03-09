Valdosta State football embraces high expectations as Spring practice rolls on

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — In his first spring practice as head coach of the Valdosta State football program Tremaine Jackson will be the first to tell you that there has not been a minute wasted in his team’s preparation to compete in the fall.

Jackson and his staff have began to install major components of their offensive and defensive schemes during practice. It’s a lot for his guys to digest, but the championship standard in Titletown has created a mutual understanding between the coaching staff and players that this is the way it needs to be with such high expectations.

“We’ve thrown everything at them. And we’ve talked as a staff about giving them everything and making them true to it. Eventually we’ll be blowing bubbles after a while," says Tremaine Jackson. "You can tell we put a lot on them but it is what it is. We got to get ready to go compete for another championship.”

“Here at Valdosta State we really love football so it’s really nothing for us to turn on the switch and turn it off. So that transition has been very good for us," adds wide receiver Travon Roberts.

Valdosta State's spring game is set for Friday, April 8th.