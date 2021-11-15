VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The 9-1 overall Valdosta State football teams earned a number one seed and first round bye in NCAA Division II Tournament. The NCAA selection committee making the announcement early Sunday evening.
Valdosta State football earns a No.1 seed and first round bye in NCAA Division II Tournament
Posted at 7:06 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 19:06:51-05
