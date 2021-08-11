Valdosta State football eager to show off roster depth as season approaches

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — For Valdosta State football fans, your wait is almost over to see the Blazers back at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. And since it’s been almost two years since we’ve seen the red and black in a game there’s a lot of unknown’s as to what fans can expect.

But head coach Gary Goff assured us of one thing. That this year’s team is loaded with depth. With transfers and players receiving an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. VSU is primed to have one of their most talented rosters up and down since their national championship in 2018. Something Goff says fans in Winnersville should be very excited about.

“Well I think one thing that will jump off real fast is our depth. I mean we’ve had a year to kind of address some issues. So we’ve got a lot of transfers in here that people might not know who they are. But once they see them play on Saturday's they will," Goff told ABC 27. "But we’ve got a lot of depth on both sides of the ball. The name of the game is getting the team prepared. Keeping them healthy so they can all get to game day. But we’re deep at almost every single position. So I expect us to be very explosive and a lot of fun to watch.”

Valdosta State opens up the season at home on September 4th against Savannah State

