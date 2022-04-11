Valdosta State football boasts added depth to quarterback room

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — For the Valdosta State football team, there is no question that Ivory Durham is this team’s starting quarterback. But we saw in the Blazers national championship loss to Ferris State in December that Durham is far from invincible. And there will come a day he no longer wears the Red and Black. So insert freshman QB Sam Edwards who showcased in Friday’s spring game that there’s plenty of depth and a bright future in the quarterback room.

“Quarterback is that position where you only get one until you need another. So after seeing him tonight I’m really confident in him. And I hope he continues to grow," says VSU head coach Tremaine Jackson. "And People didn’t think he could run but he ran for a touchdown. So I think he opened a lot of people’s eyes that he’s here to stay, he’s here to compete and he’s a Blazer through and through. And man good for us that we have both those guys on our football team.”