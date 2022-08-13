Valdosta State football adds Shorter to 2022 schedule

Prior to the start of the 2022 football season, the Gulf South Conference announced changes to its schedule, specifically for Week 11 matchups.

The Blazers will host Shorter at 3 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on Nov. 12, for a sixth home game for the 2022 season.

Initially listed as "Playoff Preview" on the GSC Schedule, the contests originally were supposed to be decided following Week 10 of the season. To assist with game management, travel logistics and other necessary preparations, the membership decided to determine the Week 11 matchups prior to the start of the season.

Matchups were determined utilizing the conference's standings from the previous season as listed on the GSC website; in the event of a tie the overall season winning percentage was used. Scheduled contests for Week 11 will not count towards GSC standings, but will factor towards a team's overall record. The "Playoff Preview" week was designed to address challenges in securing non-conference opportunities within the region by providing an additional in-region contest for each GSC team.

For the Nov. 12 date, the Blazers host Shorter, while West Florida travels to Mississippi College, North Greenville entertains West Georgia and Delta State hosts West Alabama.

Coming of a national runner-up finish in 2021, and the third-straight GSC title (outright or shared), the Blazers open the 2022 season under first-year head coach Tremaine Jackson on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.