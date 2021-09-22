Valdosta State football 3-0, led by impressive performance by Ivory Durham

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Three games into the season, the Valdosta State football team has scored 125 points and given up just 17. They're 3-0 on the season and have a chance to catch their breath this week, as the Blazers have a bye.

Those stats have impressed the pollsters, as the Blazers are ranked fourth in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll. Junior quarterback Ivory Durham has led the way for his Blazer squad. He threw for a career high 207 yards in Saturday's win over Albany State, and that's after the match-up was rain delayed over two hours. Head coach Gary Goff said he's been impressive so far this season, and he's been happy with the way he's taken over this football team.

"Every game rep, he's becoming a little more comfortable, a little more at ease and trusting the system there," said Goff. "He's so electric. You don't want to coach that away from him. I'm proud of him. I'm proud of how he's competed, I'm proud of how he's protected the football."

"I'm just trying to better myself by playing in the pocket, reading defenses," added Durham. "I want to give a great job to my lineman, so we'll just get back to the drawing board Monday and get ready for week four."

The Blazers return to action October 2nd when they host Shorter.

