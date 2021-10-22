Valdosta State focused under the spotlight as they prepare for Mississippi College

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State Blazers are the number two team in the country after a big win over then tenth ranked West Alabama and a wild weekend where seven of the top ten teams in the country lost.

The Blazers are now ready for a road trip to face a pesky Mississippi College team, one head coach Gary Goff says his guys are locked in on. They've done a good job of blocking out the noise, and focusing on what they need to get done.

"We're getting more attention, more people want to talk to you, let's focus on our assignments," he said of what he told his team this week. "The moment you start reading your clippings, it's going to ctach up with you real fast. We have to understand our opponents are out there working just as hard as we are and know that anything can happen. There's going to be some adversity, but just relax, overcome that in a game, and we'll be just fine."

Kick-off Saturday at Mississippi College is set for 3:00.

