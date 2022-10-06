Valdosta State focused on what's ahead as they come off loss to Delta State

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta State still has a lot of football left to play, even if Saturday's loss at Delta State wasn't pretty. 70 to 31 the final in that game, and head coach Tremaine Jackson notes his team didn't play well at all.

"We've been 8-3 and made the playoffs. We've been 9-2 and made the playoffs, or 8-2 and make the playoffs," he said Wednesday. "All our goals are still in front of us. That's what's big."

What it came down to Saturday? Too many mistakes on defense. He said Delta State's offense put them in a frenzy. The Statesman offense played fast and threw his team for a loop. The Blazer defense allowed over 700 yards of total offense.

Coach said they've worked on that this week. This team is relying on their vets and they're working hard to get better.

"We lost by 39 points. We've done that before," said Jackson. "Those guys have been a part of that too. When you talk about that, they know what that feels like, and they bounced back from it and they know how they recovered from it. That experience has been very, very good. We focus on the right now and our football team, but those guys do remember some down times in this program, although they've been few and far between. They do remember that, and they shared that experience with our team."

The Blazers are still 1-1 in GSC play, something coach said is the the important thing. A chance for another win comes Saturday when they host West Alabama. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.