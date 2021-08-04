Valdosta State focused on taking things one day at a time as they gear up for fall camp

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — It's been a long time since we've seen the Valdosta State Blazers inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. November 30th of 2019 was their last game against an opponent since COVID took their season away in 2020.

Valdosta State starts practice on Friday, and head coach Gary Goff noting Tuesday at Gulf South Media Days that this program is excited to start playing again as the Blazers have some unfinished business.

Their last loss was to eventual National Champion West Florida, who snapped the Blazers 27 game win streak in the process. They'll see the Argos in November, but there's a long season ahead to get to that point.

"I tell my coaching staff and my team just about on a weekly basis or daily basis, it's one game at a time it's one day at a time," said Goff. "Let's focus on us right now. When we get to game week, we'll start focusing on Savannah State. If you spend too much time focusing on that end game, you're going to look up and you're not going to be there."

Savannah State is thei week one opponent... September 4th... at home...

