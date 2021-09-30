Valdosta State focused on playing Blazer football as they return to the field

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A bye week can do a body good, and for the Valdosta State football team, the Blazers healed up some nagging injuries and focused on fine tuning somethings they needed to work on. Valdosta State returns to action Saturday when they host Shorter, a team that has struggled over he past five seasons. They snapped a 48-game skid in 2019, and are 2-2 so far this season. For Blazer head coach Gary Goff and company, he's just worried about playing their game, because if they don't anything can happen.

"Shorter is a much improved program. They're 2-2 right now. They've had some really good games and they've had some guys they didn't play very well," he said Wednesday. "We have to focus on us and playing to the best of our ability each and every play, therefore at the end of the night, we're coming away with a win. If we don't do that, we all see enough college football to know college football is crazy. Anybody can upset someobdy. We have to take care of ourselves and play Blazer football this Saturday even though we're playing Shorter. It doesn't matter who our opponent is."

The undefeated Blazers host Shorter Saturday at 7:00.