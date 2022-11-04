Valdosta State focused on continuing to build after last week's win

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — For the first time since September, the Valdosta State football team is heading into a game coming off a win. The Blazers snapped a four game skid with a win over North Greenville over the weekend, and they'll be tested Saturday night when eighth ranked West Florida comes to the Baze.

Head coach Tremaine Jackson saying it obviously feels better heading into a game coming off a win, even better though? He said it was nice seeing this defense come together last weekend. Now, they look to continue that trend and continue to build this program.

"It's a rivalry game for us. Some people think we're not playing for very much, we are," he said. "We have a chance to go 1-1 in rivalries, because we weren't successful in our first one. It's a really good football team, and we have a chance to prove that we can play and beat a really good football team, and then like you said, we have a chance to finish the right way, which will help us in recruiting, and as a program moving forward."

Saturday's match-up with West Florida is set for a 7:00 kick in Valdosta.