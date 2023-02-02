Valdosta State filled several needs on National Signing Day

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Tremaine Jackson is entering his second season as head coach of the Valdosta State football team. He was introduced on January 3rd, 2022, leaving him one month to keep together, and build upon, the Blazers 2022 recruiting class. That's not a whole lot of time.

Safe to say building this year's class was a little easier. Coach said he is familiar with the area now and this team's needs, and he told us Thursday he feels they did a good job of filling those on National Signing Day.

He said 27 kids were signed on National Signing Day, but the Blazers hit the transfer portal and the Junior College ranks hard in January, signing 33 young men. The Blazers brought in two transfer quarterbacks, over two dozen linemen, and several specialists.

Some of the Blazer pick-ups are local guys, and Jackson talked about the talent that lies in their own backyard.

"Lot of great football players in this area. It's south Georgia football, it's Florida football," he said. "We're so close and privy, and we're probably the only school in our league that can do what we can do and have access to what we have access to with Florida and south Georgia. We have to take advantage of that. In prior years, that may not have been so taken advantage of, but we've tried to really get back into it and take full advantage of it."

Jackson said he's looking for 15 more guys to round out this roster, guys he said have to be a difference maker.

