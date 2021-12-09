Valdosta State confident heading into Saturday's national semifinal

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State Blazers are one of the final four teams standing in the NCAA Division II playoffs, and it's been a journey this postseason they've enjoyed at home.

Colorado School of Mines comes to Titletown this weekend. There's a lot on the line, but with experience comes confidence. This is a group that still boasts members of that 2018 national championship squad, and they know what it takes.

"They've had two really good days of practice this week. I gues the advantage we do have is that we have a lot of guys who have been there before and have done it," said head coach Gary Goff Wednesday. "They know what's at stake, and they know what's right around the corner. They know we have to win this game this weekend and they roll their eyes now when I say block all the noise out, let's focus on being 1-0 this week. I do know they're listening, so that's encouraging!"

Kick-off for Saturday's national semifinal is set for noon. More information on the game can be found here. The winner heads to McKinney, Texas for the national title game.