Valdosta State closes out two days of Titletown Showcase for high school athletes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — After not playing last season due to COVID-19, the Valdosta State football program is ready to chase another National title. Another sign of normalcy for the Blazers? It's camp season, and there was a big one this week.

Head coach Gary Goff and staff welcomed in hundreds of college hopefuls to Blazer Nation for their Titletown Showcase. Colleges from all over made their way to Valdosta looking to score some talent, and it was a good chance for many high school athletes to put their talent on display.

"You know this is a perfect opportunity for these young men to come out here and show their ability and their talents to these coaches," said Goff. "As of June 1st, Division I was able to get out on the road and start doing evaluations and recruiting so that's why we have so many schools here. Mississippi State is here, Arkansas is here, Indiana, a lot of FCS schools, so this opportunity for these young men to come out here and get seen, recruited and evaluated by these college coaches is priceless. I mean, they missed an entire recruiting class."

The Blazers open the 2021 season at home September 4th when they take on Savannah State.