Valdosta State bows out in quarterfinal round of GSC men’s basketball tournament

CARROLLTON, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University men’s basketball team lost to West Georgia 86-66 Tuesday in the quarterfinal round of the Gulf South Conference tournament inside the Coliseum.

Mike Isler led fifth seeded VSU (18-13) with 13 points and five rebounds, Caden Boser had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Jacolbey Owens posted 11 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Cam Hamilton had 11 points and four rebounds.

Jalen Sasser led the host Wolves with 20 points, 14 rebounds and two steals, Michael Zabetakis followed with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Zawdie Jackson had 11 points, two steals and eight assists in the victory.

No. 4 seed UWG (19-8) will play the tournament’s No. 1 seed Alabama Huntsville (25-6) Saturday inside the Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama.