Valdosta State begins search for new head football coach

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — "You probably could have knocked me over with a feather," said Valdosta State athletic director Herb Reinhard of the moment now-former Blazer head football coach Gary Goff told him he was taking the head coaching job at McNeese State. "None of us saw it coming."

Reinhard said he was informed Goff was leaving the Blazers around 2 a.m. Sunday morning after Valdosta State fell in the Division II national title game Saturday night.

Reinhard said Goff told him he wasn't looking to take another job, it just kind of fell in his lap. He said he's happy for Goff and his family, but disappointed for Valdosta State.

As the transfer portal becomes more common in the college landscape, Reinhard said there is no timeline for hiring a new head coach. He acknowledges the search has started but doesn't expect an announcement until they know they have the right person for the job.

"I hope that the players have enough trust in us, and have seen a track record that we've had some success bringing in good, quality coaches that they will give us the opportunity to do what we need to do before they let emotion have them make a decision in regards to the transfer portal," he said. "I acknowledge we need to move as quickly as we can, and we will, but again, we have got to find the right person."

Reinhard said he has a core group of people that he bounces ideas off of, but he is in charge of running the searches and ultimately making the hire.