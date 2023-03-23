Valdosta State battles Saint Leo in matchup of ranked softball teams

SAINT LEO, Fla. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University softball team played Saint Leo University in two games Wednesday in a non-conference matchup featuring NCAA Division II ranked softball teams at University Softball Stadium.

GAME 1

Saint Leo 3, Valdosta State 1: The No. 18 ranked Lions (28-4) led the majority of the game as they earned the victory against the No. 10 Blazers (24-5).

Saint Leo ended a scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly.

The Lions then scored a run in the fifth and sixth innings.

VSU scored a run in the top of the sixth inning on a Jayme Prandine solo home run.

The game was highlighted by pitching as VSU's Samantha Richards and Saint Leo’s Kayla Betts were in the circle.

Richards pitched six innings, gave up three earned runs, a walk and struck out four batters.

Betts pitched a complete game by going seven innings, gave up an earned run, five hits and posted seven strikeouts for the win.

GAME 2

Valdosta State 6, Saint Leo 2: It took extra innings, but the Blazers (25-5) secured the win against the Lions (28-5) in nine innings.

The game was tied 2-2 after the bottom of the third inning. From that point, pitching took control as no runs were scored until the ninth inning.

In the top of the ninth inning, Valdosta State scored four runs to take a 6-2 lead.

The first big hit of the inning was a three-run home run by Morgan Hill to give VSU a 5-2 lead. Taylor Lewis added a solo home run to increase the Blazer advantage to 6-2.

Taylor Macera posted three hits with a double and two RBI in the victory.

Richards pitched four innings in relief, gave up a hit, no earned runs and posted five strikeouts for the win.

Madison Lumpp got the start in the circle for VSU and went five innings, gave up seven hits, two runs, no earned runs, a walk and posted four strikeouts for the no decision.

Up next, VSU returns home for a Gulf South Conference three-game series against Lee (Tenn.) beginning April 1.