Valdosta State basketball teams split games against West Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Valdosta State University men's and women's basketball teams took on West Florida in Gulf South Conference games Sunday.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valdosta State 60, West Florida 56: Behind a career-high 20 points by sophomore Taylor Searcey, the Valdosta State women's basketball team posted a victory at West Florida Sunday evening to run its winning streak to eight-straight games.

Searcey went a season-best 8 of 13 from the field, 4 of 5 from the line, three assists and a team-high five steals leading two players in double figures.

The Lady Blazers improved to 8-2 on the year and 7-1 in Gulf South Conference play as they break for the Christmas Holiday, before returning to action on Dec. 31 at Auburn Montgomery and Jan. 2 at Montevallo.

VSU then returns home to open the 2023 portion of the schedule on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m., versus Alabama Huntsville at The Complex. UWF fell to 5-5 on the year and 5-3 in GSC play as the Argonaut's three-game winning streak came to an end.

Along with Searcey, junior Jirah Ards scored a season-high 15 points with 11 rebounds for her third double-double of her VSU career and first of the season.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

West Florida 82, Valdosta State 78: With three Blazers in double figures, the Valdosta State men's basketball team trailed by as many as 13 points but ultimately fell at West Florida Sunday evening in Pensacola, Fla.

The Blazers dropped to 8-6 on overall and 4-4 in the Gulf South Conference while the Argos improved to 7-5 on the season and 3-5 in the GSC.

The Blazers were led by Senior forward Mohamed Fofana, who recorded 17 points in addition to seven rebounds, one assist, a block and a steal.

Sophomore forward Caden Boser recorded 16 points, shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 1 of 3 from deep in addition to six rebounds, three assists, and a team-high two blocks.