Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsVSU

Actions

Valdosta State basketball teams defeat Montevallo

Gulf South Conference games played Monday
The Valdosta State University men's and women's basketball teams defeated the University of Montevallo in Gulf South Conference games Monday at Montevallo.
Posted at 1:08 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 01:08:24-05

MONTEVALLO, Ala. — The Valdosta State University men's and women's basketball teams defeated the University of Montevallo in Gulf South Conference games Monday at Montevallo.

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Valdosta State 110, Montevallo 103: Behind a combined 89 points from five players in double figures, the Valdosta State men's basketball team posted a victory at Montevallo on Monday afternoon. VSU improved to 10-6 on the year and 6-4 in Gulf South Conference play, while the Falcons fell to 6-9 overall 4-7 in league play.

Blazer senior Cam Hamilton had a game and season-high 27 points, while senior Jacolbey Owens finished with 23 points, along with 15 from graduate student Ryan Black and 13 from junior Jay Rucker in the victory. Hamilton finished 9 of 17 from the field, 5 of 9 from deep and 4 of 5 from the line, while Owens was 6 of 11 from the field with one triple and a game-high 10 of 14 from the stripe, posting a double-double with 11 assists.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Valdosta State 79, Montevallo 67: Valdosta State sophomore Taylor Searcey scored a career-high 24 points and ten rebounds as the Lady Blazers battled back for a victory at Montevallo Monday afternoon.

The Lady Blazers improved to 10-2 overall and 9-1 in Gulf South Conference play with their tenth-straight victory, while Montevallo fell to 4-11 overall and 4-7 in league play.

Searcey recorded her second double-double of the season with ten rebounds, while she went a career-best 10 of 10 from the free throw line and 6 of 12 from the field with two triples, four assists and four steals.

Junior Tamiya Francis chipped in 14 points in the game on 5 of 8 from the field, 2 of 5 from deep and 2 of 2 from the line, while junior Aleisha Curry added ten points off the bench on 5 of 5 from the field and five rebounds.

UM's Savannah Cook led three Falcons in double figures with 15 points on 5 of 11 from the field and 4 of 10 from distance.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming