Valdosta State basketball teams defeat Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. — The Valdosta State University men's and women's basketball teams defeated the University of Montevallo in Gulf South Conference games Monday at Montevallo.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valdosta State 110, Montevallo 103: Behind a combined 89 points from five players in double figures, the Valdosta State men's basketball team posted a victory at Montevallo on Monday afternoon. VSU improved to 10-6 on the year and 6-4 in Gulf South Conference play, while the Falcons fell to 6-9 overall 4-7 in league play.

Blazer senior Cam Hamilton had a game and season-high 27 points, while senior Jacolbey Owens finished with 23 points, along with 15 from graduate student Ryan Black and 13 from junior Jay Rucker in the victory. Hamilton finished 9 of 17 from the field, 5 of 9 from deep and 4 of 5 from the line, while Owens was 6 of 11 from the field with one triple and a game-high 10 of 14 from the stripe, posting a double-double with 11 assists.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valdosta State 79, Montevallo 67: Valdosta State sophomore Taylor Searcey scored a career-high 24 points and ten rebounds as the Lady Blazers battled back for a victory at Montevallo Monday afternoon.

The Lady Blazers improved to 10-2 overall and 9-1 in Gulf South Conference play with their tenth-straight victory, while Montevallo fell to 4-11 overall and 4-7 in league play.

Searcey recorded her second double-double of the season with ten rebounds, while she went a career-best 10 of 10 from the free throw line and 6 of 12 from the field with two triples, four assists and four steals.

Junior Tamiya Francis chipped in 14 points in the game on 5 of 8 from the field, 2 of 5 from deep and 2 of 2 from the line, while junior Aleisha Curry added ten points off the bench on 5 of 5 from the field and five rebounds.

UM's Savannah Cook led three Falcons in double figures with 15 points on 5 of 11 from the field and 4 of 10 from distance.