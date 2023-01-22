Valdosta State basketball teams defeat Delta State Saturday

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Valdosta State University men's and women's basketball teams secured wins against Delta State in Gulf South Conference matchup Saturday inside the Complex.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valdosta State 93, Delta State 44: Senior Jacolbey Owens reached 1,000 career points as Valdosta State defeated Delta State at The Complex on Saturday afternoon.

Owens reaching 1,000 points marks the second time this season that a Blazer has reached the 1,000-point mark as redshirt senior Cam Hamilton reached the 1,000-point mark earlier in the season.

With the win, the Blazers improved to 14-8 overall and 10-6 in Gulf South Conference play, while the Statesmen fell to 6-13 overall and 5-11 in GSC play.

As a team, the Blazers shot 35 of 67 from the field for 52.2 percent, marking the tenth time this season the Blazers have shot 50 percent or better. VSU also shot 14 of 35 from three-point range for 40 percent as well as going 9 of 13 from the line for 60 percent. The Blazers had four players in double-digit points on the day.

Leading the way were sophomore Caden Boser and graduate student Maurice Gordon, who both scored 15 points apiece. Boser was 5 of 8 from the field, 3 of 4 from distance, and 2 of 2 from the free throw line, while Gordon shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 of 6 from deep.

Owens and graduate student Ryan Black both chipped in 12 points each, as junior Jay Rucker lead the team in rebounding coming down with ten, narrowly missing a double-double with nine points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valdosta State 59, Delta State 40: A 24-10 third quarter propelled the Valdosta State women's basketball team to a victory Saturday afternoon against visiting Delta State at The Complex. VSU improved to 15-3 overall and 14-2 in Gulf South Conference play, while Delta State fell to 7-13 overall and 6-10 in league play.

The Lady Blazers, who held a slim 20-16 lead at halftime, opened the second half with a commanding 19-5 run to start the third quarter for a 39-21 lead with 3:44 left in the frame, as the Lady Blazer offense began to catch fire.

A steal by Tanner and score from junior Lili Long for the Australia connection pushed the lead to 20 at 44-24 with 2:13 to play in the frame as VSU held a 44-26 lead through three quarters.

For the frame, VSU shot 8 of 12 from the field, 4 of 6 from distance and 4 of 7 from the line as it was just 6 of 26 from the field, 2 of 9 from distance and 6 of 6 from the line in the first half.