Valdosta State basketball sweeps Auburn Montgomery on senior day

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State men's and women's basketball teams earned Gulf South Conference wins against Auburn Montgomery at the Complex Saturday.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Behind six players in double figures, the Valdosta State men's basketball team posted a 106-88 victory over visiting Auburn Montgomery on Saturday afternoon for Senior Day.

The Blazers improved to 18-10 overall and 14-8 in Gulf South Conference play, while AUM fell to 14-13 overall and 12-11 in GSC play. VSU was led by a career-high 25 points from junior Jay Rucker as he was a perfect 10 of 10 from the field, 2 of 2 from deep and 3 of 3 from the line.

Along with Rucker, sophomore Caden Boser and junior Cam Selders each had 11 points off the bench, while senior Jacolbey Owens scored 16 points on 5 of 7 from the field, one triple and 5 of 6 from the line, along with nine assists, one block and three steals. Graduate student Ryan Black finished with 15 points – all from beyond the arc and senior Cam Hamilton added ten points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Behind a career-high 26 points, nine made field goals and eight made three points, junior Emma Martin sparked the Valdosta State women's basketball team to a 75-62 victory over visiting Auburn Montgomery Saturday afternoon on Senior Day.

Prior to the game, VSU honored four seniors playing in their final regular season home game. The 2023 senior class included Jirah Ards, Kendall Bollmer, Kayla Frey and Shanice Nelson.

Martin finished 9 of 12 from the field and 8 of 11 from beyond the arc for 26 points leading three players in double figures.

Junior Tamiya Francis had 11 points off the bench, while sophomore Kate Tanner added ten points. The Lady Blazers (19-5, 18-4 GSC) shot 48.3 percent from the field on 28 of 58, while they were 12 of 30 from deep and 7 of 10 from the line.