Valdosta State basketball looks back at positives in 2020-2021 season

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — On Saturday night, both the Valdosta State men's and women’s basketball teams saw their seasons come to an end in the NCAA Division II national tournaments. But, there are a lot of positives both the Blazers and Lady Blazers can take away from this past season.

For the first time in program history, the men captured the Gulf South Conference tournament crown while the Lady Blazers finished with an overall record of 18 and four. It’ll be a rough few days ahead in Winnersville, but remembering what was accomplished in a pandemic-plagued season is what will stand in the record books years down the road.

“You know I told our guys you can wear that on your chest the rest of your lives. I mean you think about it there’s been 65 teams before this team here and nobody has won the Gulf South Conference tournament," said Blazers head coach Mike Helfer. "Now we haven’t been in the Gulf South that long but no one has ever won the tournament. We’ve always had issues in the tournament and this team was the team that broke through.”

“The past few years have been nothing short of amazing. I mean from last year where we had a chance, we were excited to go win the whole thing last year. But I love this team like brothers, we still talk every day. This team was close like the team even last year," adds guard Imoras Agee.