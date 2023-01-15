Valdosta State basketball drops games to Lee

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — The Valdosta State University men's and women's basketball teams lost Gulf South Conference game to Lee University Saturday.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Lee 90, Valdosta State 80: The Valdosta State men's basketball team dropped a decision at Lee Saturday afternoon. With the loss, the Blazers fell to 13-7 overall and 9-5 in Gulf South Conference play, while Lee improved to 12-3 overall and 11-3 in league play. The loss snapped the Blazers' five-game winning streak.

VSU was led by 22 points off the bench from senior Mohamed Fofana as he was 6 of 11 from the field, 1 of 2 from beyond the arc and 9 of 12 from the line leading four players in double figures. Junior Jay Rucker chipped in 16 points on 7 of 11 from the field and 2 of 4 from the line, while sophomore Caden Boser added 13 points with three triples and senior Jacolbey Owens added 11 points. Both Owens and Boser led the way with seven rebounds each.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Lee 59, Valdosta State 50: A strong performance from No. 13/22 Lee handed Valdosta State a loss Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Blazers fell to 13-3 overall and 12-2 in Gulf South Conference play with the loss, while Lee improved to 13-1 in conference play and 15-3 overall. The loss also marked the end of VSU's 13-game winning streak, which began on November 19, 2022.

The Flames shot 44.2 percent and finished the game 23 of 52 from the field, while they were 4 of 17 from deep and 9 of 17 from the free throw line. VSU finished 17 of 48 from the field for a 35.4 average, while going 2 of 17 from distance and 14 of 18 from the line. Redshirt senior Jirah Ards was 5 off 9 from the field and 1 of 2 from the free throw line, for a team-high 11 points and was the only Lady Blazer in double digits. Senior Kayla Frey had nine points, while sophomore Taylor Searcey, junior Aleisha Curry and junior Emma Martin each pitched in eight points apiece.

